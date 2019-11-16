Maharashtra: Cong-NCP-Sena meeting with Guv postponed

The leaders had asserted the meeting was to be based on talks regarding agrarian crisis in Maharashtra and not to stake claim. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: The meeting of the delegation of the three parties -- NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena with the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been postponed till further notice.

It was scheduled to take place at 4:30 PM on November 16.

Recently, the Congress and the NCP, which fought the assembly polls together along with the Shiv Sena had prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP).

The three parties have been making efforts to form a non-BJP government in the state where the President's Rule was imposed earlier this week.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing.

However, the leaders had asserted the meeting was to be based on talks regarding agrarian crisis in Maharashtra and not to stake claim.

Pawar had said a Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed and will complete a five-year term as he ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls in the state currently under President's Rule.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

