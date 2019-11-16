Nation Current Affairs 16 Nov 2019 KT Rama Rao’s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KT Rama Rao’s friend helps girl after tweet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 16, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 1:18 am IST
K.T. Rama Rao extended a financial assistance of Rs 90,000 to a girl student from Bengaluru.
Hyderabad: A friend of minister for municipal administration and IT K.T. Rama Rao extended a financial assistance of Rs 90,000 to a girl student from Bengaluru to purchase a brace needed for her recovery from a spinal cord surgery.

The cheque was handed over by Mr Rao to Mr Nandish Reddy, father of Shilpa Reddy, on Friday. Shilpa is studying Class X in a government school in Bengaluru.

 

Mr Rama Rao tweeted, “Since she is from Karnataka, we couldn’t help her at a government-level. But a friend of mine, wishing not to be named, came forward to support Shilpa. Handed over the cheque today (sic).”  

The minister’s friend came forward to help as the aid could not be extended from Telangana state government since the girl hailed from Karnataka.

When the girl made a touching appeal saying she wanted to go to school and study, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu helped her undergo a spinal surgery. A belt was required for treatment of legs that would cost Rs 1.1 lakh of which she had paid Rs 20,000.

She tweeted to the Karnataka government for help, but found no response.

However, Mr Rama Rao responded.

According to reports, Dr Sumanth Kumar, clinical prosthetic and orthosis, said that the automated knee ankle foot orthosis brace, if fixed, ensures she doesn’t need any help as the automatic lock system helps her walk independently. Mr Nandish Reddy thanked Mr Rao and his friend for extending help to his daughter.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod, mayor Bonthu Rammohan and former minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy were present when the cheque was handed over.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, financial assistance, spinal cord surgery
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


