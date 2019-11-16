IIT-Madras case: Fathima’s father seeks fair probe, meets CM, DGP

IIT-Madras student Fathima’s (who was found hanging in her hostel) father Abdul Latheef meets Chief Minister K. Palaniswami at his camp office and urged him to ensure a fair probe in the case.

Chennai: The case of IITian Fathima’s tragic death took a new turn with her father Abdul Latheef alleging foul play while refusing to believe the police version that she had committed suicide by hanging from the fan in her hostel room on Nov 9. After a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his camp office Thursday evening, he told the waiting reporters that the CM had promised him a fair and comprehensive investigation into his daughter’s death.

Earlier in the day, Abdul and his relatives from Kerala met the state Director General of Police J K Tripathy at his office and pressed for a proper probe into the death. He said Fathima had named a professor in the notes she wrote before death in her mobile phone and alleged he was responsible for her death. It was wrong to dismiss her death as suicide out of depression from poor academic performance, he said while pointing out that she was a topper “throughout from class eight”.

Abdul expressed confidence he would get justice for his daughter’s death as the TN CM and DGP had promised him fair and proper probe. He also accused the IIT management of being insensitive in not even reaching out to the family with a condolence message.

Shortly after that, the IIT came out with a statement saying its students, faculty, staff and residents “are deeply saddened and extremely perturbed” by the “unfortunate and untimely demise” of Fathima “and the events that unfolded thereafter”. It said the police were informed “immediately” after the tragedy and the Institute was extending “full cooperation” to the police probe. “IIT Madras is committed to do whatever is required as per law and ensure fair-play”, it said.

It also expressed anguish about the social media trolling of the institute and trial by the media, which it said “is gravely demoralising the students, faculty members and staff as well as their families, and tarnishing the reputation of one of the finest Institutes in the Country” whose faculty “is known for its high quality, integrity and fairness”.

“We continue to mourn the loss of such a promising young student and continue to take all efforts to ensure the physical and mental well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We reiterate that we are fully cooperating with the police investigation. Our humble appeal to all concerned is not to initiate or spread any rumours about the Institute and those involved and let the enquiry be completed”, pleaded the IIT in its statement.