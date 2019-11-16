Nation Current Affairs 16 Nov 2019 IIT-Madras case: Fat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IIT-Madras case: Fathima’s father seeks fair probe, meets CM, DGP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SINDHIYA SAMUEL
Published Nov 16, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Abdul expressed confidence he would get justice for his daughter’s death as the TN CM and DGP had promised him fair and proper probe.
IIT-Madras student Fathima’s (who was found hanging in her hostel) father Abdul Latheef meets Chief Minister K. Palaniswami at his camp office and urged him to ensure a fair probe in the case.
 IIT-Madras student Fathima’s (who was found hanging in her hostel) father Abdul Latheef meets Chief Minister K. Palaniswami at his camp office and urged him to ensure a fair probe in the case.

Chennai: The case of IITian Fathima’s tragic death took a new turn with her father Abdul Latheef alleging foul play while refusing to believe the police version that she had committed suicide by hanging from the fan in her hostel room on Nov 9. After a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his camp office Thursday evening, he told the waiting reporters that the CM had promised him a fair and comprehensive investigation into his daughter’s death.

Earlier in the day, Abdul and his relatives from Kerala met the state Director General of Police J K Tripathy at his office and pressed for a proper probe into the death. He said Fathima had named a professor in the notes she wrote before death in her mobile phone and alleged he was responsible for her death. It was wrong to dismiss her death as suicide out of depression from poor academic performance, he said while pointing out that she was a topper “throughout from class eight”.

 

Abdul expressed confidence he would get justice for his daughter’s death as the TN CM and DGP had promised him fair and proper probe. He also accused the IIT management of being insensitive in not even reaching out to the family with a condolence message.

Shortly after that, the IIT came out with a statement saying its students, faculty, staff and residents “are deeply saddened and extremely perturbed” by the   “unfortunate and untimely demise” of Fathima “and the events that unfolded thereafter”.  It said the police were informed “immediately” after the tragedy and the Institute was extending “full cooperation” to the police probe. “IIT Madras is committed to do whatever is required as per law and ensure fair-play”, it said.

It also expressed anguish about the social media trolling of the institute and trial by the media, which it said “is gravely demoralising the students, faculty members and staff as well as their families, and tarnishing the reputation of one of the finest Institutes in the Country” whose faculty “is known for its high quality, integrity and fairness”.

“We continue to mourn the loss of such a promising young student and continue to take all efforts to ensure the physical and mental well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We reiterate that we are fully cooperating with the police investigation. Our humble appeal to all concerned is not to initiate or spread any rumours about the Institute and those involved and let the enquiry be completed”, pleaded the IIT in its statement.

...
Tags: edappadi k palaniswami, iit-madras
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Sabrimala temple

Sabarimala pilgrim season begins

The con man spun a tale that he had bought 50 sovereigns jewels from Malaysia to sell in the city and that he had managed to sell 30 sovereigns already.

Couple loses gold chain to conman in Chennai

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Just two seats for JD(S)?

The victim was a divorcee and J. Jayachandran allegedly used this opportunity, telling the victim he had separated from his wife.

Chennai: FB friend cons woman of Rs 1.5 lakh cash, jewellery



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Eat right campaign in schools on way

The food safety authorities had convened meetings with bakers, school principals and other stakeholders to make them part of the campaign. (Photo: Pixabay)

Telangana gets first anti-power theft police station

According to the orders, the police station will be headed by an inspector of police (civil) as station house officer and he will report to the chairman and managing director of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL). (Representational image)

Scottish women can’t hide their excitement

Mary Murphy and Mairi Theresa Cleary interacting students competing with Ottanthullal event at the CBSE State Youth Festival on Friday

Muvattupuzha: Sweet revenge after an interval of five years

Jagath chirag

Thrissur Sahodaya surges ahead

Students of Beeline Public School, Kuttikattoor, celebrate after winning first prize in Margomkali (Cat. 3) at CBSE State Youth Festival 2019 at Carmel Public School, Vazhakulam on Friday (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham