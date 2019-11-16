Nation Current Affairs 16 Nov 2019 1984 Bhopal gas trag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

1984 Bhopal gas tragedy: ‘Jabbar bhai’ dies awaiting help from govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Nov 16, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 2:03 am IST
He had rehabilitated 6,000 survivors by providing them vocational training.
Jabbar also saved many people during the communal riots in Bhopal in 1992.
 Jabbar also saved many people during the communal riots in Bhopal in 1992.

Bhopal: Abdul Jabbar, a key figure in the iconic struggle for justice by survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, died literally in penury late on Thursday night after a prolonged illness. He was himself a survivor of the gas tragedy. He was 63.

‘Jabbar bhai,’ as he was famously known in Bhopal, died of cardiac arrest in a private hospital here while waiting for help from the state government to arrange proper treatment for him.

 

His death, incidentally, came barely an hour after Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, announced that he would be shifted to a specialised hospital in Delhi in an air ambulance for treatment.

Jabbar’s never-say-die spirit inspired the poverty-stricken survivors of the gas tragedy to continue their fight for three and half decades. Billed as the longest stir in the world, the struggle was not only to get justice but also bring to book the ‘high and mighty’ responsible for the catastrophe.

He had rehabilitated over 6,000 survivors by providing them vocational training. His relentless efforts led to the revision of a verdict by the Supreme Court in 1989 to fix criminal accountability on the promoters of Union Carbide for causing the tragedy that had left more than 15,000 people dead and over one lakh others maimed after being exposed to the deadly methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas that had leaked from the pesticide plant of the multinational company’s factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984.

“My biggest regret is that I had failed to get the then chief executive officer (CEO) of Union Carbide, Warren Anderson, to face the law in India for the disaster,” the activist had earlier told this newspaper.

Jabbar had also filed a case in a court here to bring to book the then district collector Moti Singh for ‘facilitating’ Ander-son’s escape from India at that point. Jabbar, as he told this newspaper, was walking along with a friend to his house near the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal on the fateful night when he smelt a pungency in the air and suspected the leakage of poisonous gas.

The activist who lost 50 per cent of his vision and developed respiratory problems following exposure to the gas, lost his mother and elder brother to the incident.

...
Tags: bhopal gas tragedy, chief minister kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Sabrimala temple

Sabarimala pilgrim season begins

The con man spun a tale that he had bought 50 sovereigns jewels from Malaysia to sell in the city and that he had managed to sell 30 sovereigns already.

Couple loses gold chain to conman in Chennai

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Just two seats for JD(S)?

The victim was a divorcee and J. Jayachandran allegedly used this opportunity, telling the victim he had separated from his wife.

Chennai: FB friend cons woman of Rs 1.5 lakh cash, jewellery



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thrissur Sahodaya surges ahead

Students of Beeline Public School, Kuttikattoor, celebrate after winning first prize in Margomkali (Cat. 3) at CBSE State Youth Festival 2019 at Carmel Public School, Vazhakulam on Friday (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

Karimnagar: 23 bus passengers hurt in pile-up on highway

Bystanders help a passenger out of a bus that was involved in a collision with three lorries.

Adilabad turns ganja transit hub

'The network has been so entrenched that agents from other states are convincing local farmers against cultivating cotton and make them realise the financial bonanza if they take to ganja cultivation. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Ex-Army doctor gets notice for questioning on Masjid blast

On Thursday, a team of the UP police, Anti-Terrorist Squad and an intelligence unit of UP came to Janakinagar, which is under the Golconda police station. They served the doctor a notice to appear for questioning at the ATS office in Lucknow in connection with the explosion that took place at the mosque in Bairagi Patti on November 11. (Representational image)

New plea in Telangana High Court urges quick end to strike

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham