15 TSRTC employees taken into custody for protesting in Hyderabad: Police

Hyderabad: Nearly 15 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees were taken into custody by Falaknuma Police on Saturday when they were protesting in front of Farooq Nagar bus depot here.

The RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for a 'Bus roko' protest in Telangana on Saturday.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in places near bus depots. Section 144 has been imposed in the state.

Striking employees of TSRTC have decided to temporarily drop their main demand for the Corporation's merger with the government.

The JAC took the decision to keep aside the demand as the government showed no signs of softening its stand on the 41st day of the protest on November 14.

The employees have now asked the government to fulfil their other demands.

The employees have been on a strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay.

At least five RTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike.

