search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Make someone from outside Gandhi family your chief’: PM Modi dares Congress

PTI
Published Nov 16, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
PM Modi asked Congress to give account of what the four generations of the (Gandhi) family did for the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Congress for questioning demonetisation, saying the move 'still rankles' them as the money 'stashed under beds and in sacks' was taken away in a single stroke. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Congress for questioning demonetisation, saying the move 'still rankles' them as the money 'stashed under beds and in sacks' was taken away in a single stroke. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh): Returning the Congress' "a chaiwala could become prime minister due to Nehru" barb, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dared it to make someone "from outside the family" as its chief for him to believe the late leader created a true democratic system.

PM Modi also charged the Gandhis with still not being able to come to terms that a "son of a poor mother" could become the country's prime minister.

 

Addressing a campaign rally for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, PM Modi slammed the opposition party for crediting his occupying the Prime Ministerial post to Nehru instead of people in the country. He also hit back at the Congress also for questioning demonetisation, saying the move "still rankles" them as the money "stashed under beds and in sacks" was taken away in a single stroke.

The Prime Minister asked Congress to give account of what the four generations of the (Gandhi) family did for the nation.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said it was due to the institutional structure created by Nehru that even a "chai wala" (tea seller) could become India's prime minister.

His party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge had also said a "chaiwala" could become the prime minister as the Congress preserved democracy.

"They (Congress leaders) are saying it was due to a great person, due to Pandit Nehru, that a chaiwala became the prime minister," PM Modi said.

"If you so much respect the democracy, do a small thing. If you claim that because of your principles, your faith in democracy, the Constitution and Pandit Nehru, Modi, a chaiwala, could become the PM, appoint someone good from outside the (Gandhi) family as the Congress president for just five years," he said.

"If this happens, I will accept that Nehru ji created such a democratic system because of which anyone, (even) a dedicated Congressman outside the family could become the Congress chief," he said.

PM Modi's fiver-year tenure remark was apparently in reference to Sitaram Kesri who was the Congress president in the 90s, but did not have a five-year term. He held the post from September 1996 to March 1998.

The "contract of democracy" of the country was not given to a family, he said, adding the (Gandhi) family felt the Britishers had named India after it. Without naming the Gandhis, Modi said they were unable to come to terms that Modi has been a prime minister for four and a half years now "after their four generations ruled the country".

"They still keep crying. How could a chaiwala sit (on the PM's chair). How could he? They still cannot fathom how come the son of a poor mother could sit on the 'raj gaddi' (throne of power)," he said.

PM Modi said people have disproved that it was the "right of only one family" to speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

"You can't understand the difficulties faced by the poor, but a chaiwala can," PM Modi said in a veiled attack on the Congress and the Gandhis.

"They (Congress) have kept the country in the dark with their lies which are ingrained in their minds," PM Modi said, not mincing words to target the principal opposition party and its top leaders.

He also hailed the impressive turnout in the first phase of polling held in the state on November 10.

"People of Bastar in Chhattisgarh gave a strong response to Naxals by registering record voting percentage in the first phase," he added.

The second phase of polling in the state will be held on November 20 and the election results will be out on December 11.

...
Tags: chhattisgarh assembly elections, pm modi, congress
Location: India, Chhatisgarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boy trying to hide his brother's toy in his mouth ends up swallowing 14 magnets

Doctors found that these had perforated the linings and were leaking bile into the child’s stomach (Photo: AFP)
 

Toyota Yaris gets benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh to take on Honda City, Hyundai Verna

Toyota is also offering an additional 1 year warranty for free.
 

Bringing, Devdas, the mother of all unfulfilled love stories to the stage

Devdas, a novella by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, is probably one of the most famous love sagas in Indian Literature.
 

Beginner's guide to indoor plants

Beginner's guide to indoor plants. (All Photos: Judith de Graaff)
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS launched at Rs 84.7 lakh

It is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 245PS/500Nm that powers the C-Class C 300 d.
 

Here are festive fashion tips for men

From layering your clothes, to donning silk or going for metallic hues, winters are times when one can experiment with their looks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu bars CBI from entering Andhra without permission

The recent raids by Income Tax authorities on some business establishments, run by those close to the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state, have left Chandrababu Naidu red-faced. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Demonetisation biggest scam in history of independent India': Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a campaign rally for the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi said after the note ban, PM Modi made honest and hardworking citizens to stand in queues outside banks. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'She is an RSS activist': Kerala minister on Trupti Desai's Sabarimala plan

'I have no interest in politics, and I request the leader not to defame us. The RSS-BJP activists are protesting against us,' Trupti Desai said. (Photo: PTI)

AAI backs out, TM Krishna to still enthral Delhi on Nov 17, thanks to AAP govt

TM Krishna, who is credited for being one of those taking the 600-year-old Carnatic musical tradition forward, is also an activist who has worked on creating egalitarian spaces for music. (Photo: ANI)

'Every sane Pakistani holds same view': Shiv Sena on Shahid Afridi's Kashmir remark

In viral video Afridi is heard saying, 'I believe that Pakistan does not want Kashmir... Kashmir should be an independent country.' (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham