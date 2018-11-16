Formula 1 on Krishna river kicks off today

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the inauguration of the first international Formula 1 boat races on the waters of the Krishna river at Amaravati.

The 2018 UIM F1H2O World Championship’s six-round powerboat race will start on November 16. The powerboats with a speed of 220 km per hour would compete to win the championship.

Teams from 14 countries are going to participate in the first of its kind international powerboat racing on the Krishna river. The FIH20 is very famous and popular in other countries as 273 grand championships have been held in 32 countries.

Earlier, the FIH20 world championship was conducted in Mumbai in March 2004. This is the second time that the championship would be held in India, at Amaravati and it would be called the Grand Prix of India.

The AP tourism department in association with F1H2O Promoter Manage-ment and India Xtreme Adventure Activities said that the powerboat races would be telecast live in many countries. The tourism department has entered the Amaravati team for the competition from Andhra Pradesh.

Stable waters without waves are required to conduct powerboat races to avoid capsizing of boats and FIH2O found the Krishna water from Prakasam Barrage to Pavitra Sangamam suitable for powerboat racing.

India Xtreme Adventure, CEO, Sandeep Mandava said that F1H2O will be live telecast in almost 60 foreign countries and Amaravati would get good coverage due to the event.

He said that F1H2O was very popular globally and this is the first time that this international event would be conducted in India and for the first time in south India as well. He said that F1H2O would further promote water sports and would inspire the youth and students in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation managing director Himanshu Shukla said that arrangements had been made for the seating of one lakh people to watch powerboat racing.

He said that 20 LED screens had been erected to show the powerboat races live to the people of the state. He said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch the FIH2O championship on November 16 and the competition would be held on November 16, 17 and 18.