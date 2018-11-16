search on deccanchronicle.com
CVC report be given to Alok Verma, says SC; seeks his reply by Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 16, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Supreme Court termed the report as 'mix' and said, 'CVC report is very uncomplimentary on some charges against Alok Verma.'
The Supreme Court said that the CVC report on Alok Verma be also given to Attorney General and Solicitor General. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Supreme Court said that the CVC report on Alok Verma be also given to Attorney General and Solicitor General. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) inquiry report on corruption allegations against exiled CBI director Alok Verma be given to him in sealed cover.

Alok Verma has also been asked to file his reply in sealed cover by November 19.

 

The apex court termed the report as a “mix” and said, “CVC report is very uncomplimentary on some charges against Alok Verma and on some it says further probe is needed.”

During the hearing of Verma’s plea challenging Centre’s order divesting him of his duties, the top court also said that the CVC report be also given to Attorney General and Solicitor General.

However, the court refused to give the inquiry report to CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

The court also said that the confidentiality of CVC report needed to protect public confidence in CBI and sanctity of institution.

The court will now hear the matter on November 20.

...
Tags: supreme court, central vigilance commission, alok verma, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




