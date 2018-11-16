search on deccanchronicle.com
Centre sets taxmen on Telugu Desam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Nov 16, 2018, 12:18 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 12:21 am IST
Ravi Foods in city raided; former director is Goud’s son.
Hyderabad: Elections has shifted the focus of the Income-Tax department from the Telugu Desam of AP to the TD in the Telangana state. Reportedly 400 tax officials have reportedly been deployed by the Centre to vet the accounts of TD candidates contesting in the TS polls. 

The company is linked to DSA Builders and Construction LLP, as two of its promoters are directors. The ex-director of is Telangana Telugu Desam Uppal candidate Tulla Veerendar Goud, son of former home minister T. Devender Goud. 

