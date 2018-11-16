Centre sets taxmen on Telugu Desam

On Thursday, suspecting tax evasion, the tax officials raided Ravi Foods Private Ltd, a company that manufactures confectionary.

Hyderabad: Elections has shifted the focus of the Income-Tax department from the Telugu Desam of AP to the TD in the Telangana state. Reportedly 400 tax officials have reportedly been deployed by the Centre to vet the accounts of TD candidates contesting in the TS polls.

The company is linked to DSA Builders and Construction LLP, as two of its promoters are directors. The ex-director of is Telangana Telugu Desam Uppal candidate Tulla Veerendar Goud, son of former home minister T. Devender Goud.