search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘What’s going on in Delhi?’ Kejriwal after bullets fired at AAP councillor’s house

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Nov 16, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 10:39 am IST
'20 to 25 men not only fired bullets but also tried to break in. They threatened to kill me before leaving,' AAP councillor said.
Parts of the house were damaged in the attack and a car and three bikes parked outside his home were also vandalised. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Parts of the house were damaged in the attack and a car and three bikes parked outside his home were also vandalised. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Over 20 armed men attacked the house of Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor Jitendra Kumar on Thursday evening, police said. The attackers also allegedly fired several bullets and tried to break in the house.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the attack that put the life of his party’s councillor from Sangam Vihar in danger.

 

"What is going on in Delhi?" Kejriwal tweeted.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Jitendra Kumar said he was present in his home with his relatives, who had come to attend his wedding scheduled on November 19, when the firing started around 6:30 pm.

"There were 20 to 25 men. They not only fired bullets but also tried to break in. They threatened to kill me before leaving,” Kumar told news agency ANI.

Parts of the house were damaged in the attack and a car and three bikes parked outside his home were also vandalised. Following the attack, a team of Delhi police surrounded the house and secured the site.

Kumar alleged that the attack was “politically motivated”.

The AAP also claimed that the attack on its councillor was driven by political motivations.

“Multiple rounds fired on the house of Jitendra Kumar AAP’s councillor from Sangam Vihar (ward 83S), who hails from UP. (It) Appears to be a politically motivated attack. If such is the case of elected representatives, one can only imagine the plight of a common man in this lawlessness,” AAP’s south Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Raghav Chadha said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the police said that an investigation is underway to nab the accused.

...
Tags: aam aadmi party, jitendra kumar, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC Women's World T20: Mithali Raj breaks record as Indian eves reach semifinal

With her 17th T20I fifty on Thursday, Mithali Raj also joined New Zealand’s Suze Bates, Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Pakistan’s Babar Azam in terms of the most 50-plus scores in a calendar year. (Photo: AP)
 

12 New BMW cars to launch in 2019: X4, X7, 8 series on cards

The carmaker has a plethora of new products that have either been showcased or launched outside but are yet to come to India.
 

For love of animals: India gears up for next edition of Pet Fed, know when and where

Spread over 3 acres of area, the festival will witness numerous activities and will be held in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai.
 

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

Photos deleted from the iPhone don’t get deleted immediately, but it resides in the Recently Deleted folder for up to 40 days.
 

DeepVeer wedding: Post Lake Como, couple set to be welcomed in Mumbai house like this

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
 

Silicon eyed as way to boost electric car battery potential

Researchers at Vrije University in Brussels estimate that using silicon can cut the cost per kilowatt hour of EVs by 30 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Head-to-toe’ Sabyasachi bride, Deepika has this message for Ranveer on her dupatta

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in two ceremonies – according to Konkani and Sindhi tradition – looked breathtakingly beautiful and made our hearts skip a beat. (Photo: Instagram | sabyasachiofficial)

Activist Trupti Desai, on way to Sabarimala, faces protests at airport

Talking to media over phone, activist Trupti Desai said she would not go back to Maharashtra without a darshan at the Lord Ayyappa temple. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Heavy rains as cyclone Gaja hits Tamil Nadu coast, over 76,000 evacuated

Severe cyclonic storm Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranniyam early Friday with wind speed gusting up to 120 kmph. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: DCP holds meet for Milad procession

He asked the volunteers and participants not to use such places for posters and banners which would create controversies.

Hyderabad: Rejected candidates allege graft

Mr Mallesh alleged that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders had collected `10 crore as part the deal to field a weak candidate against TRS nominee Danam Nagendar from Khairatabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham