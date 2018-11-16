ACB arrests LB Nagar judge Vaidya Vara Prasad

HYDERABAD: LB Nagar court judge Vaidya Vara Prasad who was booked by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate case was arrested at 4.30 am on Thursday. The accused has been remanded and sent to Chanchalguda jail.

The accused is the XIV additional district judge and president of the TS Judges Association. The High Court, based on the complaints received aga-inst the judge, conducted an internal inquiry which reportedly found material to back the charges against Mr Prasad.

Following this, the HC permitted the ACB to book a case against the judge in accordance with the law. The searches at nine locations went on for 24 hours and after his medical test, the judge was arrested.

A further investigation found that the judge was leading a luxurious life at his Kondapur house. The furnished flat had expensive furniture and accessories, worth lakhs. The documents revealed that the family travelled to the United States twice and also made holiday trips to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, and Singapore. The bills indicated expensive foreign tours.

During the searches, properties worth Rs 3 crore, which was above the legal income of the judge were unearthed. He was booked under DA case, offence U/s 13 (1) (b) r/w 13 (2) of PC Act (as amended in 2018).