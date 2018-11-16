search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

9,730 pelters had amnesty till now

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 16, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have decided not to grant any further relief to those involved in incidents of stone pelting
New Delhi: The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have decided not to grant any further relief to those involved in incidents of stone pelting, even if they are first-time offenders. 

Earlier this year, both the Centre and the J&K Government had decided to grant amnesty to 9,730 stone pelters after it was decided to withdraw 1,745 such cases majority of which were of first-time offenders. But sources said now that the state is under Governor's Rule both the home ministry and the state administration have decided to take a tough line against stone pelters and have decided that no further amnesty would be provided such offenders in future.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, stone pelting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




