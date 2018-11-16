9,730 pelters had amnesty till now

Sources said the earlier decision of withdrawing such cases during the tenure of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was an “isolated incident” and no amnesty from now on would be given to stone pelters.

New Delhi: The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have decided not to grant any further relief to those involved in incidents of stone pelting, even if they are first-time offenders.

Sources said the earlier decision of withdrawing such cases during the tenure of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was an “isolated incident” and no amnesty from now on would be given to stone pelters.

Earlier this year, both the Centre and the J&K Government had decided to grant amnesty to 9,730 stone pelters after it was decided to withdraw 1,745 such cases majority of which were of first-time offenders. But sources said now that the state is under Governor's Rule both the home ministry and the state administration have decided to take a tough line against stone pelters and have decided that no further amnesty would be provided such offenders in future.