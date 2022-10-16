  
India's heaviest launch vehicle moved to launchpad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 16, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 1:34 am IST
 LVM3 would inject 36 broadband communication satellites into the Low Earth Orbit. This would be the heaviest payload ever to be launched into space from the Indian soil. (Image: PTI)

NELLORE: India’s heaviest launch vehicle LVM3-M2, also known as GSLV-Mk III, is moved from integration facility to Launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on Saturday.

LVM3 would inject 36 broadband communication satellites into the Low Earth Orbit. This would be the heaviest payload ever to be launched into space from the Indian soil.

The launch is scheduled for October 23, Sunday, at 00.07 am (midnight of October 22, 2022). The rocket with 36 satellites encapsulated and assembled in the vehicle moved to the Launchpad after final checks.

The launch of the 36 broadband communication satellites is part of a deal between the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of Isro, and the Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb).

Meanwhile, 367 NCC cadets from all over the country came to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Saturday after attending Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat camp organised jointly by the National Cadet Corps Karnataka and Goa wings.
Director of Shar, A. Rangarajan has interacted with the cadets and asked them to focus on their future prospects in the space field. Further, the cadets visited the launchpads, test bed, Mission Control centre and space museum.
The cadets had also interacted with the officials of Shar working in various departments and expressed their satisfaction and gratitude while stating that they have gained knowledge on space centre activities during their visit.

...
