Excise policy scam: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 16, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday for questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital, officials said.

The federal probe agency has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to appear before it at its headquarters at 11 am on Monday, they added.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned a number of people, including Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, the officials said.

The agency has also arrested Vijay Nair, an AAP worker and the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, they said.

The CBI had registered an FIR in a special court here in August against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was brought out in November last year, the officials said. 

Tags: delhi lieutenant governor vinai kumar saxena, delhi deputy chief minister manish sisodia, delhi excise policy, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Maiden Pharmaceuticals asked to stop production of cough syrup

Haryana health minister Anil Vij (ANI)

NIA conducts searches against LTTE supporters in Tamil Nadu

The searches were conducted in Salem and Sivagangai districts on Saturday and led to the recovery of incriminating materials (Representational Image/AP)

Global Hunger Index: India ranks 107 of 121 nations, behind Pakistan, Nepal

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022 (Representational image: AP file photo)

Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

SC gives 1:1 split verdict on Karnataka hijab ban, matter goes to CJI

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict in the Karnataka Hijab ban case. (AP file image)
