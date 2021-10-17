Vehicle users fume at rise in fuel prices

With an increase of 37 paise and 38 paise per litre in a span of three days, the prices of petrol and diesel respectively, are giving jiters to city folk, almost on an hourly basis. (PTI file photo)

HYDERABAD: With an increase of 37 paise and 38 paise per litre in a span of three days, the prices of petrol and diesel respectively, are giving jiters to city folk, almost on an hourly basis. It has become seemingly improbable to afford the ever-spiralling cost, which on Saturday was Rs 109.69 per litre of petrol and Rs 102.76 for diesel.

According to Telangana Petrol Dealers Association (TPDA), there are 800 outlets in the twin cities, which together sell 40 lakh litres of diesel and 35 lakh litres of petrol every day.

While surveying around petrol bunks in the city on Saturday, the reaction one got from the consumers was an outrageous criticism of the Union government, and the manner it was constantly increasing fuel prices. ‘'That is cutting into our monthly budget. Vehicles have become a near-necessity for employees and students. As it is, we are yet to recover from the financial losses caused by coronavirus,” most of them fumed.

TPDA president Marri Amarender Reddy said “in normal circumstances, a constant increase in prices of any product may see a fall in its demand. However, like with other essential commodities, I personally don’t think there will be any such drop in consumption of fuel because they have become integral to our everyday lifestyle. It is a fundamental requirement for the present generation.”