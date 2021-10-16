Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2021 Stalin seeks PM' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stalin seeks PM's intervention for release of 23 TN fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

ANI
Published Oct 16, 2021, 6:55 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2021, 7:02 am IST
Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan urged External Affairs Minister's intervention to ensure the safe and timely release of fishermen
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi on Friday, seeking his intervention for securing the release of 23 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter, CM Stalin said, "On October 11, 23 fishermen from the state venture into the sea for fishing. On October 13, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested the fishermen near Parithithurai. The arrest of the fishermen is condemnable."

 

The Chief Minister requested PM Modi to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Earlier on Friday, Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's intervention to ensure the safe and timely release of 23 fishermen who have been arrested allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy.

According to the official statement by the office of Murugan, the MoS wrote a letter to Jaishankar after receiving a memorandum from 66 fishermen.

The memorandum was sent by 66 fishermen of Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Mayiladudrai to L Murugan in Chennai apprising him of the detention/arrest of 23 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

 

Murugan also assured the delegation of all possible help from his side for the early release of fishermen.

In his letter, Murugan requested Jaishankar for the safe and timely release of 23 fishermen alongwith two boats.

...
Tags: sri lankan navy, tamil nadu fishermen arrested, m k stalin, external affairs minister
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (Twitter Photo)

No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders

The India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea and issued a Red Alert for five districts in the state. (PTI)

Kerala rains: Atleast 10 missing in Kottayam, IAF assistance sought

Allocated by the Ministry of Coal in 2016, the Suliyari Coal Block of APMDC will produce five million tonnes of coal annually when fully operational. (Representational image: DC)

Andhra Pradesh seeks support from MP govt to operationalise Suliyari coal block

The WETA team thanked the Telugu Community of Bay Area and the local authorities for the tremendous success of the event every year. (DC Image)

WETA celebrates Batukamma in USA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

Devotees gather around a

Terrorism weapon of choice of non-state actors, irresponsible states: Rajnath

The defence minister said the SCO has rejected terrorism in all its manifestations, noting that women have been and will remain equal contributors in the fight against the menace. (PTI)

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority. (Photo:ANI)

Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre. (PTI)

Allow Chhath puja celebration in Delhi, Covid situation under control: Kejriwal to LG

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari during a march 'Chhath Yatra' to urge Delhi government to permit Chhath puja celebrations, at the Sonia Vihar ghat in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->