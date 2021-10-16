Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2021 Kerala rains: Atleas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala rains: Atleast 10 missing in Kottayam, IAF assistance sought

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2021, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2021, 4:26 pm IST
Kottayam and Pathanamthitta are the most affected districts in the state as of now due to heavy rains since Friday night
The India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea and issued a Red Alert for five districts in the state. (PTI)
 The India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea and issued a Red Alert for five districts in the state. (PTI)

Kochi: The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue operations in the state, where landslides have occurred following heavy rains.

The Chief Minister's Office has informed that help from the Air Force has been sought for rescue in Koottikal at Kottayam district where landslides have been reported isolating a few families.

 

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan told PTI that at least three houses have been washed away in Kottayam district and 10 people feared missing.

"At least four landslips have been reported from various parts of Kottayam district. We have sought the assistance of the Airforce to rescue people who are stranded in Koottikal area. We have received information about some people missing and over 60 waiting to be rescued as water entered their homes," the Minister said.

Kottayam and Pathanamthitta are the most affected districts in the state as of now due to heavy rains since Friday night.

 

Visuals have emerged on social media from various parts of Kottayam district, including a KSRTC bus stuck in flood water and locals rescuing passengers from it.

A CMO release said, "six teams of NDRF have been deployed in six districts--Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. Two teams of Army have been directed to be deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts. Airforce has been requested to be on standby in case of any emergencies."

The CM also said a Red alert has been sounded for the dams under KSEB, including Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta, Sholayar in Thrissur, Kundala and Kallarkutti in Idukki.

 

A red alert has also been issued for Chulliyar dam in Palakkad and Peechi dam in Thrissur, which are under the irrigation department.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said a meeting will chaired by the Chief Minister this evening in which all district collectors and other concerned officials will take part.

"All necessary precautions have been taken. We have asked the district collectors to issue warnings to people residing along the river banks," Rajan told PTI.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea and issued a Red Alert for five districts in the state.

 

Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in Kuttanad region, popularly known as the 'rice bowl' of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

The water level is rising steadily in many rivers including Meenachal and Manimala in the district.

...
Tags: kerala rains, heavy rain, kottayam, kerala government, indian air force (iaf)
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Incessant rains lash Kerala; 'Red Alert' in 5 districts

Latest From Nation

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (Twitter Photo)

No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders

Allocated by the Ministry of Coal in 2016, the Suliyari Coal Block of APMDC will produce five million tonnes of coal annually when fully operational. (Representational image: DC)

Andhra Pradesh seeks support from MP govt to operationalise Suliyari coal block

The WETA team thanked the Telugu Community of Bay Area and the local authorities for the tremendous success of the event every year. (DC Image)

WETA celebrates Batukamma in USA

Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in Kuttanad region, popularly known as the 'rice bowl' of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. (AP Photo)

Incessant rains lash Kerala; 'Red Alert' in 5 districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', would not affect farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

Devotees gather around a

Terrorism weapon of choice of non-state actors, irresponsible states: Rajnath

The defence minister said the SCO has rejected terrorism in all its manifestations, noting that women have been and will remain equal contributors in the fight against the menace. (PTI)

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority. (Photo:ANI)

Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->