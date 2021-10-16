Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2021 Bommai launches  ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bommai launches 'district admin's march towards villages' with focus on development

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2021, 10:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2021, 10:12 pm IST
The government has chosen 227 villages where the scheme would be launched to convert them into model villages
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Davangere: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a government can become pro-people only if all the institutions working in rural areas function effectively.

"With the motto of serving people in rural areas, the government will reach the people at their doorstep," the Chief Minister said at the launch of 'District Administration's March Towards Villages' in the village of Surahonne in Nyamati Taluk to address people's woes and complaints in rural areas.

 

The government has chosen 227 villages where the scheme would be launched to convert them into model villages.

Bommai said it is not the district administration, which is reaching the villages but the entire government machinery is. Under the programme, the district authorities would spend time in the villages, understand the problems there and resolve them at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said, "When development reaches people, their struggle reduces helping them live a stable life."

He further said preparations were under way to distribute rations at the doorstep of the people and that the social security schemes too would reach the people that way.

 

He said the people need not visit the Taluk offices to get issues sorted out as they can be resolved, even issues regarding pensions, at the gram panchayats-level.

All officials, right from the Chief Secretary to the Gram Panchayat officers, must join hands to serve, said the Chief Minister.

The government has also planned to provide all facilities to the Gram Panchayats under the Janasevaka programme, and the pilot project would be launched in all the 28 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru on November 1 through mobile phone, Bommai said.

 

He said over four lakh houses for the poor have been built in one-and-a-half years while one lakh houses are being built in the cities for the slum-dwellers.

Addressing people at Kundur in Honnali Taluk of the district, the Chief Minister said development would take place in rural areas through 'Amrit Schemes' launched on the platinum jubilee year of Indian independence.

Under the Amrit scheme, each village would get Rs two crore for developmental work and 7,500 Stree Shakti groups or self-help groups of women would get Rs one lakh each.

 

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, karnataka chief minister, karnataka government
Location: India, Karnataka, Davangere


Latest From Nation

Galla Jayadev, a politician and industrialist, is the managing director of Amara Raja Group. (DC Image)

Amara Raja Group enters Forbes 500 best employers list

Narsimhulu was with the Telugu Desam for over three decades and quit the party in 2018 and he left TD to join BJP in 2019. (Twitter)

M. Narsimhulu to join TRS tomorrow

Dr. Goel asked the officials to take steps to prevent heavy rush while ensuring social distancing, face masks and hand sanitization. Representational Image. (PTI)

Ensure Covid guidelines in Huzurabad: Chief poll officer

An official communique received by this newspaper said that the GDA has in its order issued on Saturday terminated the services of Anees-ul-Islam Research Officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). (Twitter)

Geelani’s grandson dismissed from govt service over security concerns



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', would not affect farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

Devotees gather around a

Terrorism weapon of choice of non-state actors, irresponsible states: Rajnath

The defence minister said the SCO has rejected terrorism in all its manifestations, noting that women have been and will remain equal contributors in the fight against the menace. (PTI)

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority. (Photo:ANI)

Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->