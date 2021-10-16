15 lakh metric tonnes Kharif paddy output likely in East Godavari

East Godavari district is expected to produce 15 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the current Kharif season, with harvesting beginning from November first week in eastern delta and parts of upland areas. (AFP file photo)

KAKINADA: East Godavari district is expected to produce 15 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the current Kharif season, with harvesting beginning from November first week in eastern delta and parts of upland areas. It will be December by the time the entire crop is harvested in the district.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, joint collector G. Lakshmisha said biometric identification of farmers and their acreage is being recorded as part of e-enrolment of crops. Unless there is biometric identification of a farmer, he may find it difficult to sell his crop at paddy purchasing centres through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). He underlined that this way, government wants ensure that the crop amount reaches respective farmers without any hurdles.

It is estimated that paddy crop over an extent of 5,139 hectares has been damaged in East Godavari district due to recent cyclones and floods. Further, farmers, who have grown Amulya variety of paddy in 5,000 acres, have also suffered losses as the quality of seed was not up to mark.

Meanwhile, West Godavari joint collector B. R. Ambedkar said 861 RBKs in the district will begin procurement of paddy from October 21. He instructed officials to procure gunny bags for the purpose.