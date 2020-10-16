The Indian Premier League 2020

Former Tamil Nadu MLA P Vetrivel dies of COVID-19

Published Oct 16, 2020, 3:52 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2020, 3:52 am IST
Vetrivel, who was Chennai Corporation Councillor twice, was disqualified as MLA in 2017
Chennai: Former MLA P Vetrivel, who was the treasurer of AMMK, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital, where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment. He was 60.

Vetrivel, who was Chennai Corporation Councillor twice, was disqualified as MLA in 2017 when he threw his weight behind TTV Dinakaran.

 

DMK President MK Stalin condoled his death on behalf of the party and recalled Vetrivel’s tenure as leader of the Opposition the Corporation when he was the Mayor.

