The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: MI 67/0, Overs 7.0, MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2020 ED raids DMK's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ED raids DMK's Gautham Sigamani's Chennai residence, seizes assets worth Rs 8.6 cr

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2020, 8:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2020, 8:04 pm IST
Sigamani is a DMK Member of Parliament from the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu.
DMK MP Gautham Sigamani
 DMK MP Gautham Sigamani

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued an order for seizing assets worth about Rs 8.6 crore of DMK MP Gautham Sigamani for alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the agency said on Friday.

"Immovable properties in the form of agricultural lands, commercial and residential buildings among others in Tamil Nadu and movable properties in the form of bank balances and shares totalling to Rs 8.6 crore held by Gautham Sigamani have been seized by the agency under the provisions of Section 37A of FEMA," the ED said in a statement.

 

Under this section of the FEMA, the ED is empowered to seize assets in India whose value is equivalent to any foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property of an entity.

The attached assets are equivalent to the value of the "illegally acquired foreign security and non-repatriation of foreign exchange earned abroad till date, in contravention of section 4 of the FEMA," it added.

Sigamani is a DMK Member of Parliament from the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu.

The central probe agency said it took action against the MP after it got information that he has "illegally acquired foreign security without RBI approval by contravening of the provisions of the section 4 of the FEMA."

 

The probe found that the MP in March, 2008 made overseas investment of USD 1,00,000 (Rs 41,57,225) in acquiring 2.45 lakh shares of PT Excel Megindo, Jakarta and USD 55,000 (Rs. 22,86,924) in Universal Business Ventures, UAE without RBI approval and hence contravened the provisions of section 4 of FEMA for acquisition of foreign security, it said.

"Shri Gautam Sigamani, being a person resident in India, failed to repatriate profits amounting to Rs 7,05,57,237 earned by him from Universal Business Ventures UAE for the financial years 2008-09 to 2012-13 and continued to hold the same abroad till date in contravention of Section 4 read with Section 8 of FEMA,1999," it said.

 

"He also failed to repatriate the balance amount lying in the bank account of Universal Business Ventures to the tune of Dirhams 6,04,783 that is equivalent to Rs 90,20,410 as on December, 2012 and continues to hold the same abroad till date in contravention of section 4 read with section 8 of FEMA, 1999," the agency claimed. 

...
Tags: fcra violations, dmk, enforcement directorate (ed), gautham sigamani
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Hyderabad metro

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) suffers Rs 916 crore loss during lockdown

Representational image.

13-year-old Telangana tribal girl, set on fire for resisting rape, dies in hospital

Representational image

Four youth drown as their car falls into river in Uttara Kannada district

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)

Consultative meet in Kohima appeals for early resolution of Naga issue



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: MI 67/0, Overs 7.0, MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KXI Match 31, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KXIP Match 31, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RAJ Match 30, Delhi Capitals win by 13 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RR Match 30, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs CHE Match 29, Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KKR Match 28, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 82 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Match 27, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 27, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India attacks China’s bid to ‘meddle in internal matters’

An Indian Army soldier stands guard near Nastachun pass, also known as Sadhana pass, about 8 Km from the Line of Control (LOC) in the district of Kupwara. (AFP)

Assam government decides to shut down all government-run Madrassas

It is significant that there are 614 government madrassas in Assam and about 900 private madrassas, almost all of which are run by Jamiat Ulama, while there are about 100 government Sanskrit tols and over 500 private tols. Representational Image

Odisha government seals BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office, alleges COVID violations

BJP MP Aparajita Sarang

Consultative meet in Kohima appeals for early resolution of Naga issue

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)

J&K police on toes as website calls journalists, activists 'gang of Indian payrolls'

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham