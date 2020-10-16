The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: MI 67/0, Overs 7.0, MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2020 13-year-old Telangan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

13-year-old Telangana tribal girl, set on fire for resisting rape, dies in hospital

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2020, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2020, 7:09 pm IST
Though the incident took place on September 18, police came to know about it on October 5
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old tribal girl, who was set on fire, allegedly by her employer at his home for resisting a rape attempt, died here on Thursday night while undergoing treatment for nearly a month, police said.

The incident occurred in Khammam town on September 18 after the girl, a domestic help in the man's house, warded off his attempt to rape her.

 

"She died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad," Khammam commissioner of police Tafseer Iqbal told PTI on Friday.

He said some of the Sections under the Indian Penal Code under which the accused was booked would be altered.  He said Section 307 (attempt to murder) would now be altered to Section 302 (murder).

Though the incident took place on September 18, police came to know about it on October 5 after she was admitted to a private hospital here for treatment of burns.

On the day of the incident, the man had tried to molest the girl and she resisted it.

 

He then doused the girl with petrol and set her ablaze, police had earlier said,adding she suffered 70 per cent burns.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on its own took cognisance of media reports about the incident and sought a report from the Khammam police.

The Commission pointed out lapses on the part of the private hospital where the girl was initially treated without informing the police, and even her family. It posted the matter to November 6.

...
Tags: attempt to rape, khammam, murder
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

DMK MP Gautham Sigamani

ED raids DMK's Gautham Sigamani's Chennai residence, seizes assets worth Rs 8.6 cr

Hyderabad metro

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) suffers Rs 916 crore loss during lockdown

Representational image

Four youth drown as their car falls into river in Uttara Kannada district

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)

Consultative meet in Kohima appeals for early resolution of Naga issue



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: MI 67/0, Overs 7.0, MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KXI Match 31, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KXIP Match 31, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RAJ Match 30, Delhi Capitals win by 13 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RR Match 30, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs CHE Match 29, Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KKR Match 28, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 82 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Match 27, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 27, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India attacks China’s bid to ‘meddle in internal matters’

An Indian Army soldier stands guard near Nastachun pass, also known as Sadhana pass, about 8 Km from the Line of Control (LOC) in the district of Kupwara. (AFP)

Assam government decides to shut down all government-run Madrassas

It is significant that there are 614 government madrassas in Assam and about 900 private madrassas, almost all of which are run by Jamiat Ulama, while there are about 100 government Sanskrit tols and over 500 private tols. Representational Image

Odisha government seals BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office, alleges COVID violations

BJP MP Aparajita Sarang

Consultative meet in Kohima appeals for early resolution of Naga issue

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)

J&K police on toes as website calls journalists, activists 'gang of Indian payrolls'

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham