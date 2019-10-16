WB governor accuses govt of insulting him

Kolkata: In an explosive outburst West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has accused the Mamata Banerjee government of “insulting” him by “blacking him out” after inviting him at the Durga Puja carnival on Red Road.

Comparing the situation in the state with that of the Emergency, he complained on Tuesday that neither could he see anything nor was he shown in live TV coverage due to his seating arrangement.

Dhankar revealed that he was so pained that it took three days for him to recover from what “hurt” him deeply.

Countering Dhankar, the Trinamul said the charge was “unbecoming” of a Governor.