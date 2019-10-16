Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2019 Telangana Guv meets ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Guv meets Modi, Amit Shah over RTC workers’ stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Oct 16, 2019, 12:28 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 12:51 am IST
There are speculations that the Centre summoned her.
Tamilisai Soundararajan
 Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah and briefed them on the ongoing Road Transport Corporation (RTC) strike. She suddenly left for Delhi in the morning, and her visit was significant in light of the RTC strike and the suicides of two RTC workers. Speculation is that the Centre summoned her.

However, Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor’s purpose in going to Delhi was to meet the two dignitaries for the first time after she took oath of office.

 

The strike entered its 11th day and RTC workers are intensifying their agitation. Several political parties, including the BJP, and several organisations have extended support to the strike. They will also support the state bandh on October 19 by the RTC joint action committee.

Political leaders have asked the Governor to intervene in resolving the strike; others have requested Central government intervention. Governor Soundararajan briefed Mr Modi about the strike and the TS government’s attitude. She also briefed him on the political situation in the state.

A Raj Bhavan communiqué said that in their 40-minute meeting, Modi appreciated several unique initiatives taken by the Governor in Hyderabad.

...
