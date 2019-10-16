Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2019 Shiv Sena MP Omraje ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar attacked with knife at rally in Maharashtra

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
The incident took place when Omraje Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village in Kalamb taluka.
During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said. (Representational image)
Mumbai:  Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was injured when an unidentified man attacked him with a knife in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village. During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said.

 

"While greeting the MP, the man attacked him with a knife and immediately fled. Nimbalkar got hurt on his hand but escaped a major injury because of his wrist watch," he said.

The Lok Sabha member's father Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who was a Congress leader, was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006. Former Lok Sabha MP Padamsinh Patil is the key accused in that case.

 

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, mumbai police, mumbai crime
Location: India, Maharashtra


