Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

Produce orders on detention of leaders, curbs in Kashmir: SC to Centre

ANI
Published Oct 16, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Cases on various restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir have been adjourned for October 25.
A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said if the Central government does not place before it the orders on lockdown etc, then the government has to file an affidavit detailing the reason of not placing the orders before it. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to place on the record before it all the orders relating to restriction, shutdown and detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said if the Central government does not place before it the orders on lockdown etc, then the government has to file an affidavit detailing the reason of not placing the orders before it.

 

In a petition by a journalist challenging the restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir valley, petitioner's counsel told the Supreme Court that affidavit filed by the government does not mention orders under which lockdown in the region was imposed.
The apex court asked the government why it has not yet produced orders, notifications by which restrictions were placed after revocation of Article 370.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Jammu and Kashmir administration sought more time to file a reply to rejoinder filed by the petitioner. "There is a change in circumstances regarding mobile connectivity, etc. and need time to file the affidavit," Mehta said.

Cases on various restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir have been adjourned for October 25.

 

Tags: centre, kashmir issue, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi


