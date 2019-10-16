Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2019 People with disabili ...
Nation, Current Affairs

People with disabilities to be exempted from odd-even scheme: Delhi CM

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
The road-rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.
Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme. (Photo: File)
 Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: People with disabilities will be exempted from rules of the odd-even scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The road-rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.

 

Responding to a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even."

Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme.

Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he had announced.

 

