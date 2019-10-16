Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2019 Lawyer in SC tears p ...
Lawyer in SC tears pictorial map showing Lord Ram's birthplace

PTI
Dhavan asked the bench as to what he should do with it, to which the bench said he can shred it to pieces.
The reference to the pictorial map showing the exact birthplace of Lord Ram at the disputed site in Ayodhya by Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the All India Hindu Mahasabha, was objected to by Dhavan. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The reference to the pictorial map showing the exact birthplace of Lord Ram at the disputed site in Ayodhya by Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the All India Hindu Mahasabha, was objected to by Dhavan. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim parties in the Ram-Janmbhoomi-Dabri masjid land dispute case, tore up a pictorial map showing the exact birthplace of Lord Ram during the hearings in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The reference to the pictorial map showing the exact birthplace of Lord Ram at the disputed site in Ayodhya by Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the All India Hindu Mahasabha, was objected to by Dhavan.

 

Dhavan then asked the bench as to what he should do with it, to which the bench said that he can shred it into pieces.

Dhavan then tore the pictorial map, provided by the counsel for All India Hindu Mahasabha, in the courtroom.

During the arguments, Singh referred to various aspects of the Allahabad High Court judgement and said there has been long faith and belief on the part of Hindus with regard to the scared nature of the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Dhavan had also objected to Singh's attempt to refer to a book on Ayodhya, written by former IPS officer Kishore Kunal, saying such attempts should be disallowed.

The bench had then asked Singh to proceed with the hearing saying, "Mr Dhavan, we have taken note of your objection."

 

