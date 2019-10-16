Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2019 KT Rama Rao assigns ...
KT Rama Rao assigns a ‘green’ task to collectors

He also asked collectors to include in their plan information about the process of collecting waste material and its recycling.
HYDERABAD: Municipal Administra-tion and urban development minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday held a video conference with district collectors and instructed them to come up with comprehensive water usage, sanitation and green action plans for all new municipalities within one week. He also asked collectors to include in their plan information about the process of collecting waste material and its recycling.

Mr Rama Rao pointed out that the recently-held 30-Day Action Plan had yielded positive results in gram panchayats. As such, similar plans should be introduced in municipalities too for improving sanitation. “Like gram panchayat workers, municipal staff too must be extended insurance facilities,” he said.

 

The minister asked the collectors to identify locations for dump yar-ds, faecal sludge and sewage treatment plan-ts, composting centres and dry resource collection points in new municipalities. He told the collectors that they must ensure replacement of streetlights with LED lamps in the new municipalities. Sites should also be identified for developing urban lung spaces.

Keeping in mind the increasing population in the municipalities, Mr Rama Rao wanted collectors to increase the number of public toilets and She toilets. He pointed out that the government has already provided Swatch Autos for door-to-door collection of garbage. He asked collectors to also increase availability of staff and vehicles.

MA&UD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA director T.K. Sridevi, and HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore were present in the meeting.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


