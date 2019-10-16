Farooq Abdullah detained at his house in Srinagar, daughter in judicial custody

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has been detained at his house in Srinagar. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has been detained at his house in Srinagar, police said on Wednesday.

Abdullah's daughter Safiya, who was detained yesterday during a protest against ending the state's special status, is in judicial custody, the Jammu and Kashmir police added.

Safiya and Abdulla's sister Suraiya Abdullah were detained in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon during protests against the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Many political leaders, including the Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah have been placed under detention or house arrest since August after the central government announced its move on Kashmir.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was also detained. The Supreme Court last month allowed Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother.

