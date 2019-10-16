Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2019 Distressed PMC depos ...
Distressed PMC depositor dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 16, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 1:08 am IST
The family had savings to the tune of Rs 90 lakh in the bank, including a recurring deposit account started for the Gulatis’ son.
Mumbai: Hours after protesting the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank scam, a 51-year-old customer with deposits worth `90 lakh died of a heart attack in Mumbai. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Gulati, who used to work with Jet Airways before he lost his job after the airline was grounded in April.

Gulati participated in the protest along with his father on Monday and returned home. The family was having a late lunch when Gulati collapsed and turned motionless. The family rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival and the cause of death was detected as cardiac arrest.

 

Gulati’s family said that he was under tremendous pressure ever since the PMC Bank went belly up and was struggling to manage things with the constraints put on customers. The family told the media, “We are struggling to pay the tuition fees of the Gulatis’ differently-abled son who needs special education and medical attention, entailing high expenditure.”

Incidentally, the day Gulati died was also the day when depositors got a breather in the form of the withdrawal limit being raised to `40,000.

Real estate firm HDIL allegedly accounted for 70 per cent of the bank’s `9,000 crore advances. The Economic Offences Wing’s probe revealed that PMC bank officials colluded with Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and kept granting them loans despite the past loans going bad. The EOW arrested four persons, including HDIL promoters and former top officials of the bank.

An accidental death report has been registered.

...
