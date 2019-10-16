Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2019 'Concentrate le ...
'Concentrate less on politics more on children': Sibal to PM on hunger index ranking

Published Oct 16, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India ranking 102 in the Global Hunger Index.
 "93 per cent of children (6 to 23) months don't get minimum acceptable diet," he said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India ranking 102 in the Global Hunger Index, saying the PM should concentrate less on politics and more on the children in the country.

India has slipped to 102 position in the Global Hunger Index 2019 of 117 countries, slipping from its 2018 position of 95 and behind its neighbours Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

 

"Modi ji: Concentrate less on politics more on our children. They are our future. India slips on Global Hunger Index (GHI). 2010: 95th rank. 2019: 102nd rank," Sibal tweeted.

"93 per cent of children (6 to 23) months don't get minimum acceptable diet," he said.

Seventeen countries, including Belarus, Ukraine, Turkey, Cuba and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI scores of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Wednesday.

 

