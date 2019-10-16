Nation Current Affairs 16 Oct 2019 ‘Am accused of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Am accused of stealing goats, hens’: Azam Khan breaks down in tears at poll rally

ANI
Published Oct 16, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 9:20 am IST
The SP leader said he was paying the price for protecting the interests of people of Rampur.
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was addressing an election rally in UP’s Rampur on Monday. (Photo: File)
 Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was addressing an election rally in UP’s Rampur on Monday. (Photo: File)

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan turned emotional and broke down into tears while addressing an election rally in Rampur, stating that he has been now been accused of stealing goats and hens.

Khan was addressing an election rally here on Monday for upcoming by-polls.

 

“I have been slammed with IPC 307 (attempt to murder). My self-respect proved too costly for me, my friends. Now, the accusation that I have stolen goats and hens will also remain with me!” said Khan.

“O God! Why didn’t you kill me at that very moment if I had ever committed such a crime?” he rued.

The SP leader said he was paying the price for protecting the interests of people of Rampur.

“This is all happening because I have neither sold you nor myself,” he said.
Khan is currently facing a slew of criminal cases in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Khan on October 5 had appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which interrogated him for two and a half hours.
The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29. Over 80 cases have been registered against the SP leader.

In the upcoming Rampur assembly poll the SP has fielded Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima, the bypoll was necessitated due to Khan’s election to the Lok Sabha in the parliamentary elections.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: azam khan, up, indian penal code, up police, up crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

As part of the campaign, the leaders will undertake various activities such as meeting with local party cadre, key influencers in villages with party workers and door to door visits. (Photo: File | ANI)

TMC block and town chiefs to visit villages as part of 'Didi ke Bolo' campaign

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (Photo: File | Representational)

Air quality dips to 'very poor' in Delhi-NCR

India’s gross domestic product grew at its weakest pace since 2013 between April and June, stoking expectations of further stimulus. (Photo: File)

India can't sacrifice economic strength to comply with US sanctions: FM

Officers of ED who arrived at Tihar Jail to interrogate P Chidambram are Mahesh Gupta, Sandeep Thapliyal, and Dainik Jain. (Photo: ANI)

INX case: 3-member ED team reaches Tihar jail to grill P Chidambaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will make roads smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks: Madhya Pradesh Minister

PC Sharma's

Another PMC Bank depositer dies, family alleges he was under stress

A depositor of the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday due to stress, his family in Mumbai has said. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Trash stench makes life hell in colonies

Mountain of garbage at the Jawahar Nagar dump yard, releases leachate and spreads stench across the vicinity. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Many areas won’t get water for 2 days

The Water Board has proposed a 48-hour shut down of supply for residents getting water from the Godavari.

Ooty: Delight for shutter-bugs

Photo shows the Ooty hill train entering a tunnel along the Ooty-Coonoor sector of the NMR track. (Photo: M.Prabhu)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham