Titli affects Telangana power supply for three days

While TS is not getting power due to the collapse of the corridor, the demand has increased by 40 per cent. Restoration of the towers may take three more days.

Hyderabad: The state could experience interruptions in power supply over the next three days due to damage caused to the power network by Cyclone Titli that struck AP and Odisha last week.

TS Transco said it had taken steps to ensure that there would be no power cuts by running thermal and hydel power plants at full throttle.

Cyclone Titli’s gales flattened electricity towers on the north-south corridor, snapping power supply from the north.

While TS is not getting power due to the collapse of the corridor, the demand has increased by 40 per cent. Restoration of the towers may take three more days.