Senior Malayali journalist joins #Metoo

Kochi: The Network of Women in Media India (NWMI) - Kerala chapter, announced its support for Yamini Nair, a senior journalist of a national daily, who levelled a sexual harassment charge against a prominent journalist in Kerala.

"We stand by our member Yamini Nair, Senior Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, New Delhi, who showed courage and shared a horrific experience of sexual harassment by a prominent journalist in Kerala, as part of the #MeToo movement," the statement said.It also said that they are respecting her decision not to name the accused publicly. "We believe strongly that no one should be forced to reveal the names of their abusers - that is only the survivor's prerogative, and no one else has the right to appropriate her voice," it said.

Yamini has also stated that she is ready to follow due process if the organisation, where the man in question works, constitutes an internal complaints committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013. It said three women have shared their harrowing experiences with this journalist.