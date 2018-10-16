search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala temple opens tomorrow, protesters ask women to return

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Women devotees are seen checking vehicles at Nilackal to stop women of 'banned' age group from trekking to Sabarimala.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, however, said that no one would be allowed to block devotees from proceeding to Sabarimala. (Photo: File | PTI)
 CM Pinarayi Vijayan, however, said that no one would be allowed to block devotees from proceeding to Sabarimala. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the opening of the Lord Ayyappa Temple tomorrow for monthly pooja, tension looms large at Nilackal - the main gateway to Sabarimala- as devotees on Tuesday stopped vehicles and prevented women of the "banned" age group from trekking to the holy hill.

The shrine located on the mountain ranges of the ecologically fragile Western Ghats opens tomorrow for the first time after the recent Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups there.

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, told reporters that no one would be allowed to block devotees from proceeding to Sabarimala. Groups of women devotees including senior citizens, clad in traditional sarees, could be seen stopping each and every vehicle at Nilackal, the base camp located about 20 kms away from Sabarimala hill top.

Besides private vehicles, devotees even stopped and inspected Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and asked young women to get out of it.

Very few police personnel were present when the incidents happened. One of the woman agitator said, "No woman belonging to the banned age group of 10-50 will be allowed to travel further from Nilackal and offer worship at the shrine" when it opens for the monthly pooja tomorrow evening.       

The temple would be closed on October 22 after the five-day monthly puja during the Malayalam month of Thulam. Chanting 'swamiya saranam Ayyappa' matras aloud and clapping their hands, women devotee had been inspecting vehicles at various points en route to Sabarimala since Monday evening.

Local television channels reported that some college students, who were sporting black colour dresses, were asked to get out of a bus they were travelling in, by devotees alleging that they were on their way to Sabarimala. Ayyappa devotees wear black colour dress and a bead chain during the pilgrimage.

Women journalists, who tried to reach the hill temple as part of their official assignments, were also stopped at the base camp.

Vijayan, however, warned of stern action against those who prevent devotees. "Stern action will be taken against anyone who prevents devotees from going to Sabarimala," Vijayan told reporterse. He also made it clear that the government has no intention to file a review petition and would implement the apex court order.

 The chief minister said the government has taken a stand on the issue that there should not be any discrimination on the basis of gender. However, the government has clarified that it would not bring in any law to put its policy into practice. "But, will go by what the Supreme Court says," Vijayan said.

Referring to the statement of BJP President P S Sreedharan Pillai that government would be responsible for any law and order situation on the issue, Vijayan said it was the saffron party that was trying to create problem in the state.

The chief minister also condemned the remark of a BJP supporter and actor Kollam Thulasi that "women who go to Sabarimala temple defying the custom should be ripped apart".

A group of devotees continued their sit-in dharna in front of secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram to protest the government's decision to implement the top court order.

Kerala has been witnessing intense protests including prayer marches and mass rallies by Lord Ayyappa devotees and right wing outfits against the implementation of the apex court verdict. All protest rallies had witnessed mass participation of women especially that of senior citizens.

The Shiv Sena's state unit recently warned of "mass suicides" if women of the "banned" age group visits Sabarimala. Police have booked actor-turned-BJP supporter, Kollam Thulashi for his controversial remarks.

A 32-year-old woman, hailing from Kannur, had on Monday complained that she was being slut-shamed and subjected to threats and abuses on social media after she announced her decision to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Though the government had earlier considered deploying women police personnel at Sannidhanam, the temple complex and the 'pathinettam padi,' the sacred 18 steps leading to the sanctum sanctorum, the plan was dropped later following protests of devotees.

The entry of menstruating women had been restricted in the hillock shrine as, according to the traditions, the principal deity Lord Ayyappa is considered to be the 'Naishtika Brahmachari' or the perennial celibate.

Tags: sabarimala temple, supreme court, sabarimala protest
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's best player by far: Paul Dickov

Despite the absence of chief orchestrator Kevin de Bruyne, the diminutive playmaker has left no stone unturned in showcasing his masterclass which has left many impressed including club legend Paul Dickov. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad-to-be Prince Harry reportedly an 'emotional wreck but in a good way'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down steps outside the Opera House to meet members of the public during a walk about in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

This trick can help you lose weight, and it has nothing to do with exercise

This trick can help you lose weight, and it has nothing to do with exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

'We went Friday, Saturday, Sunday without any shootings and homicides,' New York Police Department chief James O'Neill told reporters. (Photo: File)
 

Rare condition making testicles vanish in the womb causes man to develop breasts

When he first visited the hospital doctors found that he had intersexuality (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Honor 8X with GPU Turbo technology launched in India

The Honor 8X offers Dolby Atmos surround sound powered by stereo speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'His soul was calling me': Nagpur teen ends life after witnessing fatal accident

According to the police, Nagpurkar mentioned the road accident in his one-page suicide note stating that the soul of the deceased child was calling him. (Representational Image)

Allahabad to be now known as Prayagraj, UP cabinet approves renaming city

Briefing reporters, senior Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, 'The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj before Kumbh came for approval in the meeting and I am happy to say Allahabad will now be known as Prayagraj.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Congress student body president quits amid sex harassment charges: report

Fairoz Khan, who is from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday. (Photo: Twitter | @Fairoz_JK)

Kabaddi coach, accused of molestation, commits suicide in Bengaluru hotel room

Kabbadi coach Hosamani was placed under suspension, police said, adding a case was filed under the POCSO Act against him. (Representational Image)

‘Joining BJP today’: 2 Goa Congress MLAs resign after meeting Amit Shah

'We are joining BJP today. We expect two to three more MLAs to come, not today but in the coming days,' Subhash Shirodkar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham