search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal released from jail day after he gets bail

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 9:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 9:22 pm IST
Mulakkal would first go to his residence in Thrissur and later leave for Jalandhar in Punjab, church sources said.
Kerala High Court, while granting the conditional bail, had directed bishop Franco Mulakkal to leave the state within 24 hours of his release from the sub-jail. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Kerala High Court, while granting the conditional bail, had directed bishop Franco Mulakkal to leave the state within 24 hours of his release from the sub-jail. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kottayam: Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested over three weeks ago on allegations of repeatedly raping a nun, was released from a sub-jail near Kottayam on Tuesday, a day after the Kerala High Court granted him bail.

A large number of people, including his supporters and Independent MLA P C George, greeted the 54-year-old clergyman as he came out of the sub-jail at Pala, 25 days after he was arrested following intense interrogation by the Kerala Police.

 

Some of the supporters were seen conducting "prayer meetings" in front of the prison's premises since morning in anticipation of the release of the bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese.

Mulakkal would first go to his residence in Thrissur and later leave for Jalandhar in Punjab, church sources said.

The court, while granting the conditional bail, had directed the bishop to leave the state within 24 hours of his release from the sub-jail. Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan had also directed Mulakkal to surrender his passport and not to enter Kerala except for appearing before the investigating officer once in two weeks on Saturdays.

The bishop was arrested in Kochi on September 21 amid protests by a group of nuns and Catholic reformist outfits demanding action against him.

Ahead of his interrogation in Kerala, the Vatican had relieved him "temporarily" of all pastoral responsibilities as the bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation to which the alleged victim also belongs.

The nun had accused the clergyman of repeatedly raping and having unnatural sex with her between 2014 and 2016. In a complaint to police in Kottayam in June, she has accused the bishop of raping her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploiting her on several occasions.

The nun had said she had to approach the police as church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman.

However, Mulakkal had denied the charges as "baseless and concocted", and insisted that she had made the allegations as the Catholic order had rejected her demand for favours.

Tags: vfranco mulakkal, kerala nun rape, kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Runny nose dismissed as sinus infection turns out to be rare nasal cancer

It is still not known if the child is doing better after her diagnosis started (Photo: AFP)
 

Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched

The Nokia 7X is expected to be launched as the Nokia 7.1 Plus globally, including India.
 

Honor 8X with GPU Turbo technology launched in India

The Honor 8X offers Dolby Atmos surround sound powered by stereo speakers.
 

Lenovo K9 with four cameras launched for Rs 8,999

The K9 is backed by a 3000mAh battery.
 

Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's best player by far: Paul Dickov

Despite the absence of chief orchestrator Kevin de Bruyne, the diminutive playmaker has left no stone unturned in showcasing his masterclass which has left many impressed including club legend Paul Dickov. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad-to-be Prince Harry reportedly an 'emotional wreck but in a good way'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down steps outside the Opera House to meet members of the public during a walk about in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Clown-Prince' Vs 'Court Jester': Bitter Cong-BJP battle over Rafale turns personal

The Congress fired the fresh salvo after Jaitley on Tuesday accused its president Rahul Gandhi of 'concocting' falsehood and wondered if he has a personality issue where 'he lies a dozen times and then in self-delusion believes it to be true or is it a case of a ‘Clown Prince' out-clowning himself?' (Photo: File)

‘Opened door in your underwear’: 15th woman speaks out against MJ Akbar

Akbar on Monday sued Priya Ramani- the first woman to name him for the sexual harassment and said that she was 'intentionally putting forward malicious, fabricated and salacious' allegations to ruin his goodwill and reputation. (Photo: File)

‘Insulting Hindus has become chronic habit of Congress,’ says Telangana BJP

Shashi Tharoor kicked up a row with his remarks on Sunday that no 'good' Hindu would favour a Ram temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else's place of worship. (Photo: File | PTI)

Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi over PNB fraud case, Rafale deal

Jaitley noted that while speaking at two different functions in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Gandhi made two references to him. (Photo: File)

‘Beti bachao from BJP leaders’: Rahul slams PM Modi over MJ Akbar row

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on November 28. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham