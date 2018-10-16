search on deccanchronicle.com
Nitish appoints poll strategist Prashant Kishor as JD(U) vice president

Published Oct 16, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said Kishor's appointment will help it reach out to social segments out of its traditional support base. 
 Kishor, who has worked for a number of parties as a poll strategist, had recently joined the ruling party in Bihar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) president Nitesh Kumar on Tuesday appointed Prashant Kishor as the party's vice president, effectively making him the second most powerful person in the party. 

Kishor, who has worked for a number of parties as a poll strategist, recently joined the ruling party in Bihar. He is seen to be close to Kumar,  also the state's chief minister. 

 

Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said Kishor's appointment will help it reach out to social segments out of its traditional support base. 

