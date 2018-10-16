search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kannur’s young woman to worship at Sabarimala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 16, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 1:18 am IST
A group of people claiming to be Ayyappa devotees led a torch-light protestmarch to her house on Sunday.
Reshma herself had revealed this through her Facebook page and it had become viral drawing bouquets and brickbats.
 Reshma herself had revealed this through her Facebook page and it had become viral drawing bouquets and brickbats.

Kannur: Many Ayyappa devotees will not be amused by the vow taken by Reshma Nishanth, 32, of Irinavu here to pray to Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala  this time. If lakhs of women devotees visit Sabarimala, as Reshma hopes, only the Lord will know the outcome.

Reshma, a teacher in an unaided college here, has long cherished the desire to worship Lord Ayyappa and  has  been taking ‘vruta’ since 2006 though she knew  that the shrine was out of bounds for females in the 10-50 age group. But after the Supreme Court’sverdict, she wore black dress and a garland of Tulsi and Rudraksha for the first time, ready to enter the temple.

 

“I am determined to go to Sabarimala as the apex court has permitted it. I have taken vruta abiding by all its principles and values. The 41-day vruta will be completed by the beginning of the Malayalam month of Vrishika and I will go to Sabarimala after that,” she told DC. She has the full support of her family.

Reshma herself had revealed this through her Facebook page and it had become viral drawing bouquets and brickbats. A group of people claiming to be Ayyappa devotees led a torch-light protestmarch to her house on Sunday night. She has also been showered with abuses on the social media.

But Reshma is unfazed and said, “I don’t view it as a revolution.My small step will encourage lakhs of women devotees in future. There is no gender divide in beliefs. I seek the support of the public in my journey for gender equality,” she said.

Reshma takes menstruation as a normal body function like any other. Reacting to her links with the CPM, she admits that she lives in a party-village and that her in-laws have party connections. “My belief has nothing to do with the party,” she says.

Tags: lord ayyappa, sabarimala ayyappa temple
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

77-year-old claims she has only been drinking 4 cans of Pepsi a day for 64 years

While Jackie can’t tell if she is a caffeine addict, she is 77 now and has survived (Photo: AFP)
 

Production-spec Tata Harrier leaked, bookings open

Pre-launch bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 30,000 through Harrier’s official website or by visiting a nearby Tata Motors dealership.
 

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking: Study

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amidst #MeToo storm, ex-BCCI secy raises question on Johri’s appointment as board CEO

On a day when the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is facing allegation charges of sexual harassment, former secretary Niranjan Shah has raised his doubts over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: 5 pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Though the festivities in Kolkata turn into on a grand, larger-than-life experience, Bengalis in Mumbai are not too far behind. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

Video: 5-foot python crashes through ceiling leaving bank staff terrified

It may have come from a nearby bird and flower market (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

57 per cent more cases of sexual misconduct filed

The spectrum of sexual harassment at the workplace is wide and women employees are subjected to all its forms.

Hyderabad: Fancy numbers a big draw

There is so much competition for the fancy numbers, that they are auctioned. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Osmania University rank rises in last 4 years

The university has scored maximum points in number of staff with PhDs (university and India median score being 77.5), papers per faculty.

Hyderabad: Police charges Rs 35 extra for e-challans

The cops post to the name as per the vehicle’s registration and the violator has to pay the fine to the government. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Technical glitch halts work at RTO

A transport official at the office mentioned that they had to send people back after making them wait.(Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham