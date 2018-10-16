Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy attacked in Bihar, people injured: report

Former JNU student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked in Bihar’s Begusarai on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Patna: Former JNU student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked in Bihar’s Begusarai on Tuesday.

According to ANI report, some people have been injured and vehicles were vandalised in the attack.

Begusarai: Convoy of Kanhaiya Kumar attacked near Dahia village, several vehicles vandalised. Some people injured. More details awaited. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

Kumar is expected to contest in 2019 national elections as a Communist Party of India candidate, reported NDTV.

A case was filed against him for allegedly misbehaving with a doctor and security guard at AIIMS in Patna on Sunday.

However, Kumar has denied the charges and called them “political vendetta”.

Further details are awaited.