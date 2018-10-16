search on deccanchronicle.com
Kabaddi coach, accused of molestation, commits suicide in Bengaluru hotel room

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
The alleged incident of molestation took place in the girls' dressing room of a training centre on October 9. 
Kabbadi coach Hosamani was placed under suspension, police said, adding a case was filed under the POCSO Act against him. (Representational Image)
Bengaluru: A 59-year-old Kabbadi coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room here after being accused of molesting a teenage girl at the training centre, police said Tuesday. 

"Rudrappa V Hosamani, a senior coach at SAI in Bengaluru, committed suicide by hanging himself in the hotel room in Harihara on Monday. He was accused of molestation," Davanagere Superintendent of Police R Chetan told PTI. 

 

On October 13, Hosamani checked into the hotel and did not step out of his room for a long time, following which the staff alerted the police. 

Police said they broke open the door and found him hanging. The alleged incident of molestation took place in the girls' dressing room of the centre on October 9. SAI authorities were informed after the victim told her parents about it.

Subsequently, an internal probe was conducted and Hosamani was placed under suspension, police said, adding a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against him based on their complaint. 

Hosamani's father has also lodged a complaint. 

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




