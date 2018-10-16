search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K municipal polls: Final phase of voting begins in Srinagar, Ganderbal

ANI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 9:47 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 9:47 am IST
In the final phase, the electorate comprising a total of 2,50,794 voters will seal the fate of 156 candidates.
Counting of votes cast during all four phases will be done on October 20. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Counting of votes cast during all four phases will be done on October 20. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: The fourth and final phase of the urban local body polls in 37 wards in central Kashmir's Srinagar and Ganderbal districts has begun. Polling began at 6 am and is slated to end at 4 pm.

In the final phase, the electorate comprising a total of 2,50,794 voters will seal the fate of 156 candidates in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

 

A total of 12 wards are going to polls in the Municipal Committee Ganderbal with a total electorate of 8491 voters. 38 candidates are in the fray for in Ganderbal and voting shall take place at 12 polling stations.

Meanwhile, 24 wards of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation are also going to polls, with a total electorate of 2,41,043 voters. 113 candidates are in the fray for these 24 wards.

Also, repolling is being conducted at a polling station in Makhdoom Sahab (Ward No 41), where five candidates are in the fray with a total electorate of 1,260 voters.

A voter turnout of 3.7 per cent was recorded in Ganderbal district, while 0.4 per cent of the voters in Srinagar were accounted for by 8am.

In the wake of the polls, security has been beefed up at polling stations, while checkpoints have been set up in Srinagar and Ganderbal, where vehicles and commuters are being searched thoroughly to ensure seamless completion of polls.

Among the three earlier polling phases, maximum voter turnout was recorded in the first phase in Jammu and Kashmir (56.7 per cent), while least voter turnout was registered during the third phase (16.4 per cent).

The fight is between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Jammu and Kashmir's two major parties- National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Alliance (PDP)- have boycotted the elections over lack of clarity in the Centre's stand on Articles 35A.

Article 35A disallows people from residing in Jammu and Kashmir, buying or owning immovable property in the state, settling permanently, or getting state government jobs.

Counting of votes cast during all four phases will be done on October 20. 

Tags: j&k local body polls, j&k security forces, article 35a
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan (2/R) meet an echidna held by Michelle Shaw (L) during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on October 16, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: 6 pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Though the festivities in Kolkata turn into on a grand, larger-than-life experience, Bengalis in Mumbai are not too far behind. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

77-year-old claims she has only been drinking 4 cans of Pepsi a day for 64 years

While Jackie can’t tell if she is a caffeine addict, she is 77 now and has survived (Photo: AFP)
 

Production-spec Tata Harrier leaked, bookings open

Pre-launch bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 30,000 through Harrier’s official website or by visiting a nearby Tata Motors dealership.
 

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking: Study

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amidst #MeToo storm, ex-BCCI secy raises question on Johri’s appointment as board CEO

On a day when the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is facing allegation charges of sexual harassment, former secretary Niranjan Shah has raised his doubts over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We only control supply: Saudi Arabia to PM Modi’s warning to oil producers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the CEOs and experts from Oil and Gas sector, from India and abroad, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Amid hectic political activities, 2 Goa Congress MLAs leave for Delhi; may join BJP

Congress legislators Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar (in pic) Monday midnight left for Delhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Will deliver Rafale fighter jets to India from 2019: Dassault CEO

Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier. (Photo: Facebook)

Odisha has plans for Mahanadi wildlife division

With the Royal Bengal tiger Kanha and tigress Sundari brought from Madhya Pradesh coming closer to each other in Satkosia forest area, good news is expected from the couple very soon.

Titli-affected residents sore at official apathy

IT minister Nara Lokesh inspects the areas damaged by Cyclone Titli in Srikakulam district on Monday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham