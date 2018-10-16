‘Insulting Hindus has become chronic habit of Congress,’ says Telangana BJP

Shashi Tharoor kicked up a row with his remarks on Sunday that no 'good' Hindu would favour a Ram temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else's place of worship. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad: Attacking Congress over its leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks on Ram temple, the Telangana unit of BJP on Tuesday alleged insulting Hindus had become a chronic habit of the party.

Tharoor's remarks clearly establish that the Congress was against Ram temple in Ayodhya, state BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told reporters in Hyderabad.

He also took exception to Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's reported remarks that he can relate to Pakistan more than South India.

"Congress has made it a chronic habit to insult Hindus every time, he alleged and challenged Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy to define "who is a good Hindu and who is a bad Hindu."

He charged the Congress with trying to swing both ways by sending Rahul Gandhi to temples and leaving "pseudo intellectuals" like Tharoor and Sidhu to "insult Hindus and Indians," Rao alleged.

Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, kicked up a row with his remarks on Sunday that no "good" Hindu would favour a Ram temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else's place of worship.

On Sidhu, Rao said "South Indians are insulted by these comments. If Congress leaders like Pakistan so much, they should set up a party branch in Islamabad," he said.

"Congress Mukt North-East is underway and will become a reality after the (coming) elections in five states. Congress has nothing in South India except a back door entry in Karnataka. Congress will lose all of South India after 2019 elections, which will be Congress Mukt South India, Rao claimed.