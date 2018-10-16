search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hopes of 7 lakh jobless youth shattered in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Oct 16, 2018, 3:08 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 3:08 am IST
HRD minister cuts number of posts, puts off recruitments.
The state government announced filling up of 22,000 vacant teachers’ posts but later decreased it to first, 14,300 and then, 10,351 subsequently. Recently, it again reduced the number of vacancies to 6,100 posts.
 The state government announced filling up of 22,000 vacant teachers’ posts but later decreased it to first, 14,300 and then, 10,351 subsequently. Recently, it again reduced the number of vacancies to 6,100 posts.

VIJAYAWADA: The hopes of 7 lakh unemployed have been shattered by the non issuance of the DSC notification in AP. Unemployed BEd and DEd graduates have been demanding conducting of DSC recruitment to fill teachers’ posts vacant for the past four years. The government finally decided to conduct the DSC exam last year but it has been postponed several times. According to reports, nearly 30,000 teachers posts are vacant in 13 districts of AP.

The state government announced filling up of 22,000 vacant teachers’ posts but later decreased it to first, 14,300 and then, 10,351 subsequently. Recently, it again reduced the number of vacancies to 6,100 posts. The state government announced it would release the notification for the DSC exam on October 10 but it has been postponed again, shattering the hopes of 7 lakh unemployed youth. The government last conducted the DSC exam in the year 2014 and filled up 10,000 vacant teachers’ posts. It has not issued the notification for the past four years. Every year nearly 70,000 people complete BEd and DEd in the state, increasing the number of the unemployed.

 

DSC aspirants, Sk. Karimulla, D. Mahesh and P. Raju, said that as many as 4.30 lakh aspirants appeared for the DSC exam in the year 2014 to fill 10,318 vacant teachers’ posts. 

They recalled that the Telugu Desam, during the last elections, promised to conduct the DSC every year; hence, the unemployed youth largely supported the TD during the elections. 

They lamented that, after coming to power, the TD government has not conducted the DSC till date resulting in a bleak future for the aspirants. They said that vacant posts in government schools were affecting the students due to the absence of teachers. They demanded that the government issue the DSC notification and conduct the DSC exam immediately. 

Former MLC and educationist, K.S. Lakshmana Rao, alleged that there were 23,000 teachers’ posts vacant in 13 districts but the government, which had announced filling up of all posts, decreased the number of vacant posts to 6,100 which trashed the hopes of the unemployed who wanted to become teachers through the DSC exam. He said nearly 4,000 to 5,000 teachers had retired from the government schools in the past four years, which further increased the number of vacancies. He asked the government not to play with the lives of unemployed youth and to fill all vacant posts by issuing the DSC notification.  

Tags: andhra pradesh government, jobless youth
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

77-year-old claims she has only been drinking 4 cans of Pepsi a day for 64 years

While Jackie can’t tell if she is a caffeine addict, she is 77 now and has survived (Photo: AFP)
 

Production-spec Tata Harrier leaked, bookings open

Pre-launch bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 30,000 through Harrier’s official website or by visiting a nearby Tata Motors dealership.
 

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking: Study

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amidst #MeToo storm, ex-BCCI secy raises question on Johri’s appointment as board CEO

On a day when the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is facing allegation charges of sexual harassment, former secretary Niranjan Shah has raised his doubts over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: 5 pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Though the festivities in Kolkata turn into on a grand, larger-than-life experience, Bengalis in Mumbai are not too far behind. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

Video: 5-foot python crashes through ceiling leaving bank staff terrified

It may have come from a nearby bird and flower market (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Anantapur: Women ahead in agriculture

As part of the National Women Farmers Day, an NREGA programme was held at the office premises here on Monday. Women farmers, including widows whose husbands had committed suicide due to crop losses, participated.

#MeToo campaign: Truth is my only defence, says Priya Ramani

Priya Ramani

Bengaluru: Sloppy fogging, mosquitos multiply

Wherever water has been left to stagnate across the city, in the low lying areas are the new breeding grounds for the mosquitoes.

Rs 27 lakh cash seized at Ibrahimpatnam

Mr Gopal Goud was returning from Polepalli in Nalgonda district when his car (AP 09 ET 1135) was intercepted by a team of flying squad near Gurunanak Engineering College in Ibrahimpatnam for checking.

MJ Akbar files defamation case against scribe Priya Ramani

Minister of state for external affairs M.J. Akbar leaves MEA at South Block, in New Delhi, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham