Hopes of 7 lakh jobless youth shattered in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The hopes of 7 lakh unemployed have been shattered by the non issuance of the DSC notification in AP. Unemployed BEd and DEd graduates have been demanding conducting of DSC recruitment to fill teachers’ posts vacant for the past four years. The government finally decided to conduct the DSC exam last year but it has been postponed several times. According to reports, nearly 30,000 teachers posts are vacant in 13 districts of AP.

The state government announced filling up of 22,000 vacant teachers’ posts but later decreased it to first, 14,300 and then, 10,351 subsequently. Recently, it again reduced the number of vacancies to 6,100 posts. The state government announced it would release the notification for the DSC exam on October 10 but it has been postponed again, shattering the hopes of 7 lakh unemployed youth. The government last conducted the DSC exam in the year 2014 and filled up 10,000 vacant teachers’ posts. It has not issued the notification for the past four years. Every year nearly 70,000 people complete BEd and DEd in the state, increasing the number of the unemployed.

DSC aspirants, Sk. Karimulla, D. Mahesh and P. Raju, said that as many as 4.30 lakh aspirants appeared for the DSC exam in the year 2014 to fill 10,318 vacant teachers’ posts.

They recalled that the Telugu Desam, during the last elections, promised to conduct the DSC every year; hence, the unemployed youth largely supported the TD during the elections.

They lamented that, after coming to power, the TD government has not conducted the DSC till date resulting in a bleak future for the aspirants. They said that vacant posts in government schools were affecting the students due to the absence of teachers. They demanded that the government issue the DSC notification and conduct the DSC exam immediately.

Former MLC and educationist, K.S. Lakshmana Rao, alleged that there were 23,000 teachers’ posts vacant in 13 districts but the government, which had announced filling up of all posts, decreased the number of vacant posts to 6,100 which trashed the hopes of the unemployed who wanted to become teachers through the DSC exam. He said nearly 4,000 to 5,000 teachers had retired from the government schools in the past four years, which further increased the number of vacancies. He asked the government not to play with the lives of unemployed youth and to fill all vacant posts by issuing the DSC notification.