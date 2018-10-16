search on deccanchronicle.com
'His soul was calling me': Nagpur teen ends life after witnessing fatal accident

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
Haunted by minor boy's accident, engineering student Saurabh Nagpurkar hanged himself and left behind a detailed suicide note.
According to the police, Nagpurkar mentioned the road accident in his one-page suicide note stating that the soul of the deceased child was calling him. (Representational Image)
Nagpur: A teenager from Maharashtra's Nagpur committed suicide after reportedly experiencing psychological distress from witnessing a road accident earlier that killed a minor boy, Nagpur police said on Tuesday. 

Engineering student Saurabh Nagpurkar,18, who hanged himself at his home in Teen Nal Chowk area here Sunday, left behind a suicide note to this effect, police said. 

 

About a month ago, Nagpurkar while going to college had witnessed a road accident in which a minor boy lost his life. 

According to the police, Nagpurkar mentioned the road accident in his one-page suicide note stating that the soul of the deceased child was calling him.

Nagpurkar also met with two minor road accidents nearby the same spot which, according to his suicide note, were "caused" by the boy, killed in the earlier accident, "obstructing" his path, police said. 

He took the extreme step apparently due to distress over these events, they added. 

He is survived by his parents and elder sister, the official said. Tehsil police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further. 

