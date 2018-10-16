Gujarat government invites EPS for inauguration of Patel statue

Chennai: The Gujarat government, which has extended a formal invitation to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniwami for the inauguration of the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in that state on October 31, hopes that this memorial will showcase the pride of India to the world.

Through this BJP is likely to use Patel’s legacy during Lok Sabha election next year. But for now it is being projected as a symbol of national unity and a superb masterpiece attraction that is capable of luring at least 15,000 tourists a day.

“This 182-metre-high (600-foot-high) statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat will be the first to dwarf the Spring Temple Buddha in China, currently the world’s biggest statue at 128 metres (420 feet) in height,” Ganpatsinh Vasava, Gujarat Forest and Tourism Minister, said on Monday.