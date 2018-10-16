search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Good Hindus’ not for Ram temple on Babri: Shashi Tharoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 16, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 12:52 am IST
The BJP accused the Congress of using its leaders to build up a momentum against building of a Ram temple.
Shashi Tharoor
 Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Asserting that it wants a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and will wait for the court’s verdict on the issue, the BJP on Monday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether or not he is a Hindu after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s reported remarks on the Ram temple set off a political controversy. 

Mr Tharoor came under fire over his reported remark that no “good Hindu” wants to see the Ram temple built by demolishing somebody else’s place of worship, which he later clarified. Taking on the Congress and its leaders, the BJP said while Mr Gandhi “visits temples and says that he is janeudhari Brahmin”, his party colleague “says no to the Ram temple ... good cop versus bad cop being played by the Congress”.

 

The BJP accused the Congress of using its leaders to build up a momentum against building of a Ram temple. BJP national spokesman and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said his party wants an early verdict from the Supreme Court on the Ram temple case but the Congress was trying everything to delay it. He alleged that Congress leaders had earlier filed a plea in the court to delay the matter and that Mr Tharoor was the latest to join the bandwagon by linking the construction of a temple with the “demolition of a disputed structure” that happened decades back.

“You (Congress) are conspiring to ensure that there is no verdict from the court,” said Mr Rao.

Tags: ram mandir news, shashi tharoor, bjp, ayodhya temple, babri masjid, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

77-year-old claims she has only been drinking 4 cans of Pepsi a day for 64 years

While Jackie can’t tell if she is a caffeine addict, she is 77 now and has survived (Photo: AFP)
 

Production-spec Tata Harrier leaked, bookings open

Pre-launch bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 30,000 through Harrier’s official website or by visiting a nearby Tata Motors dealership.
 

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking: Study

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amidst #MeToo storm, ex-BCCI secy raises question on Johri’s appointment as board CEO

On a day when the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is facing allegation charges of sexual harassment, former secretary Niranjan Shah has raised his doubts over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: 5 pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Though the festivities in Kolkata turn into on a grand, larger-than-life experience, Bengalis in Mumbai are not too far behind. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

Video: 5-foot python crashes through ceiling leaving bank staff terrified

It may have come from a nearby bird and flower market (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Fancy numbers a big draw

There is so much competition for the fancy numbers, that they are auctioned. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Osmania University rank rises in last 4 years

The university has scored maximum points in number of staff with PhDs (university and India median score being 77.5), papers per faculty.

Hyderabad: Technical glitch halts work at RTO

A transport official at the office mentioned that they had to send people back after making them wait.(Representional Image)

Pressure to sack MJ Akbar intensifies

M.J. Akbar

‘Distortion of my words’: Tharoor on row over Ram temple remark

Congress leader clarified that he expressed as a personal opinion and had not spoken on the behalf of the party. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham