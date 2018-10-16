Do not displace petitioner farmers without paying, says Hyderabad HC

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court directed the Telangana state government not to displace the petitioner farmers from Ananthagiri of Sircilla district from their lands without paying them compensation in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act. Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao was dealing with a petition by Mr Chetpelli Laxma Reddy and 28 others challenging the action of the authorities in taking possession of their land and beginning construction work without completing the payment of compensation as well as rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements as required under the law. They submitted that their land plots were acquired for the construction of Ananthagiri reservoir under Package 10 of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Mr Ramachandra Rao issued notices to the respondents directing them to file the counter affidavits.