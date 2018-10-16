BJP wants Ram Mandir and will wait for verdict

New Delhi: Asserting that it wants a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and will wait for the court’s verdict on the issue, the BJP on Monday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether or not he is a Hindu after Congress leader Shashi Tharoors reported remarks on the Ram temple set off a political controversy.

Mr Tharoor came under fire over his reported remark that no “good Hindu” wants to see the Ram temple built by demolishing somebody else’s place of worship, which he later clarified.