Nation, Current Affairs

BJP continues tirade on actors joining politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J.V. SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR
Published Oct 16, 2018, 5:08 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 6:13 am IST
Kamal, the Union Minister said, would not succeed in politics as he is taking lessons from Communists teachers from Kerala and West Bengal.
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
Chennai: The BJP, it appears is not comfortable with actors entering into politics and has been continuing its harangue on actor-politician Kamal Haasan and with renewed vigour on actor Vijay.

The party which has been criticising Vijay since his Mersal hit the screens over issues like GST and Digital India, utilises every opportunity to flay him.

 

Taking potshots at his new flick Sarkar, BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said if he can express keenness to do good merely because he had named his film as ‘Sarkar,’ one could understand the extent to which her party would serve the people as it is ruling the country.

Ridiculing MNM leader Kamal Haasan for saying there is a place for actor Vijay in his party, Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan remarked, “this is like a person who is afraid of the tiger, asking it to sit on him, so that it wont eat him.”

 Kamal, the Union Minister said, would not succeed in politics as he is taking lessons from Communists teachers from Kerala and West Bengal.

 “Without being concerned about the people in the past, and working with the sole objective of prospering himself, today he (Kamal) has taken a plunge into politics and is criticising politicians. This is ludicrous. He is hallucinating. He thinks life is all about cinema,” Dr Tamilisai said flaying the veteran actor.  

 The only actor that the saffron party had accepted and even pitched hopes was ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth as his views on several issues were similar to the BJP’s ideology. But its hopes were dashed after he had announced to launch his own political outfit.

Tags: kamal haasan, digital india, dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




